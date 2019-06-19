Harlingen - Maria Eloy Green 79, of Harlingen was called home June 15, 2019. She was born June 25, 1939 in Dolores, Mexico to Benigno and Maria Refugio Vasquez. She retired from the Harlingen School District after 41 years of employment.



Maria is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Audra Green; brother, Concepcion Vasquez and sister, Maria De Los Angeles Tavares.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Clarissa (Baldo) Sanchez; grandson, Matthew B. Sanchez and granddaughter, Nicolette Sanchez and great-granddaughter, Lina Marie Gonzalez-Sanchez. Also surviving are her sisters, Juana V. Longoria, Maria Felix (Armando) Hughes and Maria Del Refugio Yonhner and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Memorial service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church and interment will follow at Harlingen Combes Cemetery.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses with Kindred Hospice, especially Brian Smith for the excellent care and compassion; the Longoria cousins, Laura, Letty and Martha and grandson Matthew Sanchez who were there with love and support.



Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary