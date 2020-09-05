8/30/1943 - 9/3/2020 - Maria Elva Gutierrez, 77, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Thursday, September 3, 2020 peacefully at her residence.Maria was born on August 30, 1943 in Harlingen, TX to Daniel Gutierrez, Sr. & Maria Refugia "Cuca" Cantu Gutierrez.She is preceded in death by both her parents, and brother, Frank Gutierrez.Maria is survived by her loving family to cherish her beautiful memory, siblings, Daniel Gutierrez Jr., Viola Gutierrez, & Delia Gutierrez; nephew, Jaime Gutierrez, Marissa Kitajima (Thomas), Nora Camacho, and Gladys Rocha; six great nieces and numerous cousins.Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.Inurnment will follow at a later date.A special thanks to her private provider, Virginia Abrego; her nurse, Aly Salinas and all other nurses of Kindred Hospice who took excellent care of my sister.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.