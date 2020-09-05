1/1
Maria Elva Gutierrez
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
8/30/1943 - 9/3/2020 - Maria Elva Gutierrez, 77, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Thursday, September 3, 2020 peacefully at her residence.

Maria was born on August 30, 1943 in Harlingen, TX to Daniel Gutierrez, Sr. & Maria Refugia "Cuca" Cantu Gutierrez.

She is preceded in death by both her parents, and brother, Frank Gutierrez.

Maria is survived by her loving family to cherish her beautiful memory, siblings, Daniel Gutierrez Jr., Viola Gutierrez, & Delia Gutierrez; nephew, Jaime Gutierrez, Marissa Kitajima (Thomas), Nora Camacho, and Gladys Rocha; six great nieces and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Inurnment will follow at a later date.

A special thanks to her private provider, Virginia Abrego; her nurse, Aly Salinas and all other nurses of Kindred Hospice who took excellent care of my sister.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 4, 2020
It was such blessing to have had you In our lives. You will always be remembered with much love remembering a quiet beautiful woman inside and out, very caring and Lovable. You’ll forever be in our hearts and minds with great memories. May your family find comfort knowing you are now at peace ❤Angie & Johnny
Angie Garza Anderson
Friend
September 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest in Peace cousin.
Rosa Trevino Fulgencio
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved