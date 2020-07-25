San Benito - Maria Enedina Castillo, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020 at Windsor Atrium in Harlingen. She was born March 24, 1926 in China, N.L., Mexico, she was the daughter of Lazaro Gonzalez and Maria De La Luz Cavazos. Maria was a lifelong resident of San Benito, TX. She enjoyed tending to her plants and loved spending time with her grandkids. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, the late Serapio Castillo, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend who will be sorely missed. She is preceded in death by her husband and son, Jose C. Castillo. Maria is survived by her children, Juana Sanchez (Guadalupe), Luz Castillo (Veronica), Irma Trevino (Cesar) and stepson, Mario Castillo (Alicia), ten grandchildren, Joe De La Fuente, Adrian De La Fuente, Amanda Yvonne Sanchez, Leslie Sanchez, JoAnn Castillo, Joe Ernesto Castillo, Cesar Trevino Jr., Velma Trevino, Nancy Garcia, Gary Trevino, numerous great grandchildren; one step brother, Juventino Gonzalez. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday July 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary service to begin at 7:00 pm led by Bea Lopez accompanied with Armando Lopez. Chapel Service will be held on Monday July 27, 2020 at 10:00 am with Deacon Catarino Villanueva as celebrant. Interment will follow to Las Yescas Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Erasmo Velasquez Jr., Cesar Trevino, Gary Trevino, Velma Trevino, JoAnn Castillo and Matthew Garcia. Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com