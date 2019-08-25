|
Raymondville - Raymondville, TX
Maria "Lanchie" Esperanza Guzman was born January 4, 1953 and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ascencion "Chon" and Serapia "Rute" Martinez and brother, Jose Ramon Martinez.
She is loved and remembered by her loving husband of 45 years, Ernesto Guzman and three children, Ursula (Jimmy) Ramirez, Lorena (Victor) Alvarenga and Leon (April) Guzman. She is also survived by 9 beautiful grandchildren, Crystal (Sal), Alexandrea (Nick), Julian, Jimmy Jr., Valeria, Leon Jr., Bernabe, Angel and 2 great grandchildren, Godric, and Nicholas Jr.. Also, her brothers and sisters, Petra Coronado, Minga (Jose Luis) Cabrera, Antonia Cortinas, Ascencion (Rose) Martinez, Jr., Juan M.(Maria) Martinez, Laurie Lopez, and numerous nieces and nephews..
Visitation will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug, 24 & 25, 2019 at Duddlesten Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited on Sunday at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 693 N. 3rd, Raymondville, TX on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Raymondville Memorial Cemetery, Raymondville, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Leon Guzman, Sal Guerra, Jr., Nick Barrientes, Julian Guerrero, Jimmy Ramirez, Jr. and Leon Guzman, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are: Godrick Guerra and Nicholas Barrientes, Jr.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 25, 2019