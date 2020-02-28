|
|
Harlingen - Maria Flores Saldana, 78, of Harlingen, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born August 29, 1941 in La Feria, Texas to Luciano and Felicitas Flores.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Venancio Flores and her sister, Dionicia Flores.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Abelardo Saldana; 2 sons, Richard F. (Esmeralda) Rocha and Rene F. (Esmeralda) Rocha; 2 daughters, Rosemary Rocha and Delia Flores; 3 grandchildren, Jonathan A. Rocha, Ashlyn Rocha and Matthew Rocha; her sister, Elena (Jose) Martinez and her close nephews Joe and Alberto Martinez whom she loved as sons. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews and nieces. She also leaves behind her granddogs, Mia, Sophia, Princess, Luckie and +Chippie.
Special thanks to Dr. Andy Tau (Austin, TX), Dr. Bothwell (SBMA), Dr. Yardley and the staff at Retama Nursing Home and Harlingen Medical Center.
Visitation will begin Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Heavenly Grace Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 28, 2020