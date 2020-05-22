Harlingen - Harlingen - Maria G. Cortez 72, of Harlingen entered into rest May 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 3, 1947 in Harlingen. She is preceded in death by her husband Marcelino Cortez; parents Ignacio Hernandez and Susana Perez; siblings Rolando Martinez, Reynaldo Martinez, and Bernaldo Martinez.Maria leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters Aida C. & Joe Garcia, Carol Hernandez, Jessica Cortez & Juan Limas; sons David Cortez and Robert Hernandez; grandchildren Ezzie & Maria Cortez, Leroy & Jessica Cortez, Alexander & Alisha Covarrubias, Marcy & Isaac Vasquez, Maya Covarrubias, Jamie Gonzales, Jaylynn & Julissa Gonzales, Brianna Villarreal, Abigail Vasquez, Alexandria Obregon, Alizay Tapia, Isaac Vasquez, Jr., Ezzie, Jr., John Vasquez, Rolando Cortez, Marcelo Vasquez, Alexander Covarrubias, Jr., Alexah Corrarrubias, Evangelina Cortez, Anthony Hernandez, and Samantha Hernandez, and many more grandchildren.Visitation will begin Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will begin at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:00 PM and burial will follow at Ashland Memorial Park.