Harlingen,Texas - Maria G. Lopez, 85, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Tuesday, February 26, 2018.



Maria was born on January 18, 1934 in Harlingen, Texas to Antonio Galvan & Rosa Trevino.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Rodriguez, children; Raquel, Carolina, Jaime Rodriguez, and infant twins.



Maria is survived by her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, her beloved children; daughter; Consuelo Rodriguez, sons; Agustin Rodriguez, Frank Rodriguez, and George Chavez; her grandchildren; Jose Antonio Castelan, Frankie Nicole De Los Santos, Rodolfo Valdez, Joshua James Castelan, Selena Rodriguez, Anna Maria Rodriguez, Joe David Rodriguez and John Paul Rodriguez. She also leaves behind several great-grandchildren, several siblings, numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, & friends.



Visitation will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the evening.



Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Deacon Genaro Ibarra as celebrant.



Interment will follow to Santo Nombre Cemetery in Santa Rosa,Texas.



Honored to serve as her pallbearers will be her sons, Agustin Rodriguez, Frank Rodriguez, and her grandsons, Tony Castelan, Josh Castelan, Rudy Valdez, and Steven De Los Santos.



Honored to serve as her pallbearers will be her sons, Agustin Rodriguez, Frank Rodriguez, and her grandsons, Tony Castelan, Josh Castelan, Rudy Valdez, and Steven De Los Santos.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444