Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Maria Lopez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria G. Lopez


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Maria G. Lopez Obituary
Harlingen,Texas - Maria G. Lopez, 85, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Tuesday, February 26, 2018.

Maria was born on January 18, 1934 in Harlingen, Texas to Antonio Galvan & Rosa Trevino.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Rodriguez, children; Raquel, Carolina, Jaime Rodriguez, and infant twins.

Maria is survived by her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, her beloved children; daughter; Consuelo Rodriguez, sons; Agustin Rodriguez, Frank Rodriguez, and George Chavez; her grandchildren; Jose Antonio Castelan, Frankie Nicole De Los Santos, Rodolfo Valdez, Joshua James Castelan, Selena Rodriguez, Anna Maria Rodriguez, Joe David Rodriguez and John Paul Rodriguez. She also leaves behind several great-grandchildren, several siblings, numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, & friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the evening.

Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Deacon Genaro Ibarra as celebrant.

Interment will follow to Santo Nombre Cemetery in Santa Rosa,Texas.

Honored to serve as her pallbearers will be her sons, Agustin Rodriguez, Frank Rodriguez, and her grandsons, Tony Castelan, Josh Castelan, Rudy Valdez, and Steven De Los Santos.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now