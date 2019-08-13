|
|
Harlingen - Maria G. Martinez 81, of Harlingen entered into rest August 10, 2019. Maria was born on July 22, 1938 in Los Fresnos, Texas to Antonio and Brigida Garcia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Hilario Martinez, Jr.; granddaughter, Morgan N. Martinez; great-grandson, Logan Yanez, and brothers, Victor Garcia, Ramiro Garcia, and Ernesto Garcia.
She is survived by her loving daughters and son, Cirilda (Ramiro) Maldonado, Sandra (Jaime) Puebla, Roberto (Rachel) G. Martinez, Brenda (Parrea) L. Hill; grandchildren, Ramiro Maldonado, Jr., Andrew (Sarah) Maldonado, Jennifer (Robert) Yanez, Christopher (Izela) Maldonado, Tyler J. Puebla, Jayme K. Puebla, Kayla M. Puebla, Roberto G. Martinez, II, Alexandria R. Martinez, Chanz E. Love, Julian D. Hill, and TreShean N. Hill; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation will begin at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church and interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ramiro Maldonado, Jr., Andrew J. Maldonado, Christopher J. Maldonado, Chanz E. Love, Julian D. Hill, and Roberto G. Martinez, II, and serving as honorary pallbearers will be TreShean N. Hill and Jose A. Trujillo.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 13, 2019