Maria G. "Lupita" Rodriguez
1958 - 2020
San Benito - Maria G. "Lupita" Rodriguez, 62, passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2020 at her home in Austin, Texas. Lupita was born in San Benito, Texas on April 12, 1958 to the late Jose I. Rodriguez and Maria T. Kosel.

Lupita was a proud San Benito Greyhound, graduate of San Benito High School Class of 1976 and attended Texas State Technical Institute in Harlingen. She retired from the Texas Department of Health in Austin after 30 years of service. Unable to stay away, she returned to work at TDH for the last five years as a Program Specialist.

Lupita was an avid football fan and loved the University of Texas Longhorns. She especially enjoyed watching the UT Longhorn Showband of the Southwest and would arrive early to see the band march into the stadium.

Lupita was extremely creative. She enjoyed baking, flower-arranging, scrapbooking, and found much joy in gifting her handiwork to family and friends that she skillfully created. Many people knew her Facebook page, "My Giddy Crafts by Maria G. Rodriguez". Lupita loved coordinating and decorating for special events for her family, friends, and for colleagues.

The room would light up each time Lupita arrived at a party or get-together. She was very giving of herself, patriotic, positive, and would go out of her way to make others feel comfortable. Lupita never met a stranger and she was a fierce protector of her family and her dear friends.

Lupita was preceded in death by her father, Jose I. Rodriguez, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Left to treasure her memory are her life partner, David Hoffman; mother, Maria T. (Roy) Kosel; siblings, Jose I. (Esmi) Rodriguez, Jr., Dorina Rodriguez, Tomas "Tommy" (Sarah Ann) Rodriguez; godson, Joaquin Jaimez; niece, Marissa Rodriguez; nephews, Jose I. Rodriguez III and Joaquin Jaimez; numerous aunts and uncles; and, too many friends to count.

Lupita's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. Funeral service for Lupita will be on Thursday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at San Benito Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park following the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ricky Hinojosa, Noe Aguirre, Jaime Hinojosa, Joaquin Jaimez, and Bobby Rodriguez.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com

Due to current Cameron County restrictions on gatherings, visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time in the funeral home. Each person is required to wear a facial covering.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 2, 2020.
