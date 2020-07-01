Maria Garza
Harlingen - Maria Garza, 85, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her residence in Harlingen.

Maria was born on February 28, 1935 in San Benito, TX to Apolinar and Maria Garza. She had been a resident of Harlingen for many years and was a very active member of the Harlingen Bible Church.

Maria is survived by her four sisters; Anita Garza of Harlingen, Jane Stork of Harlingen, Fela Garza of Harlingen and Toni Villanueva of San Benito; one brother, Hector (Carmela) Garza of Richland Hills, TX; niece, Laura Garza Hamilton of Flint, MI; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Fred Garza, Paulo Garza, Benito Garza and Dean Stork.

Visitation hours will be from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer services from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at the Harlingen Bible Church, 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 1, 2020.
