Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Guadalupe Estrada


1951 - 2019
Maria Guadalupe Estrada Obituary
La Feria, Texas - Maria Guadalupe Estrada, loving daughter of the late loving parents Rafael and Estefana Estrada, passed away on the 11th of November. She attended La Feria High School and graduated from the Texas State Technical Institute in Harlingen, Texas. Maria was a loving and dear person, loved life and loved her dogs.

Maria is survived by her sister Jesusa E. Hupperich, her niece and goddaughter Heather Maria Korczynski and our newest family member Adrien Korczynski of Austin Texas.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November, 15, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria Texas.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Estrada family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 14, 2019
