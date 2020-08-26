1/1
Maria Herrera "Mere" Rodriguez
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Benito, TX - Maria "Mere" Herrera Rodriguez, 87 of San Benito, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Mere is survived by her loving children, Luciana R. Sanchez, Maria R. Zavala, Jesus Rodriguez, Amelia R. Zuniga, Jorge Rodriguez, Lolita R. Mora, Hilario Rodriguez, and Yolanda R. Lira; 28 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; siblings, Rofino Herrera, Liberdo Herrera, Teodora Herrera, and Cristo Herrera; and brothers and sisters in law, Eugenio Rodriguez, Paulino Rodriguez, Johnny Rodriguez, Dora R. Flores, and Irine Rodriguez.

Visitation will begin Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Maria Herrera Rodriguez at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved