San Benito, TX - Maria "Mere" Herrera Rodriguez, 87 of San Benito, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Mere is survived by her loving children, Luciana R. Sanchez, Maria R. Zavala, Jesus Rodriguez, Amelia R. Zuniga, Jorge Rodriguez, Lolita R. Mora, Hilario Rodriguez, and Yolanda R. Lira; 28 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; siblings, Rofino Herrera, Liberdo Herrera, Teodora Herrera, and Cristo Herrera; and brothers and sisters in law, Eugenio Rodriguez, Paulino Rodriguez, Johnny Rodriguez, Dora R. Flores, and Irine Rodriguez.
Visitation will begin Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.