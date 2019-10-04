Home

Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Mercedes Memorial Restlawn
Maria I. Perez Obituary
Mercedes - Maria I. Perez, 81, passed away at her residence on October 3, 2019. Devoted mother to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and other crafts.

She is preceded in death by husband Daniel Perez, Sr., son Alberto Perez, daughter Maria del Rosario Perez.

Survivors are 3 sons: Daniel Perez, Jr., David Perez, Larry Perez; 7 daughters: Genoveva Llerena, Isabel Gonzalez, Janie Gonzalez, Rosario Flores, Maria Perez, Ida Torres, Liza Perez and 1 brother Genaro Cosme.

Also surviving her are 37 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren.

Her family would like to extend a special thanks to A Healing Touch Hospice for their service and support.

Viewing will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. A Chapel service will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Serving as pallbearers are: Serafin Llerena, Viviano Gonzalez III, Gilberto Gonzalez, Jr., John Daniel Perez, Jacob Leal, Jaime Torres Jr., Anthony Gamez, Albert Perez Jr. and Honorary Robert Daniel Perez. Interment will follow at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 4, 2019
