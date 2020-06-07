Harlingen - Maria Isabel Flores 98, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Retama Nursing Home. She was a resident of Santa Rosa, Texas.She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Maria Flores; mother, Amparo Lerma and two children, Daniel and Maria Cristina Flores.Maria leaves behind to cherish her memory 9 children; Juan (+Josie) Flores of Santa Rosa, Mario Flores of Harlingen, Enrique (Eva) Flores of Bluetown, Lupita (Mike) Robles of Harlingen, Carmen Fuentes of Santa Maria, Joe Jr. (Diane) Flores of Richmond, Michigan, Noe (Maria) Flores of Santa Rosa, Elvia (+Raul) Valdez of Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Efrain (Olivia) Andrade of Monterrey, Mexico; 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM with a chapel service at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen and interment will follow at Heavenly Grace Cemetery.Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons; Esequiel Flores, Andy Flores, Omar Flores, Noel Flores, Jr., Oscar Fuentes Jr. and Romeo Fuentes.