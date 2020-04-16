|
|
Harlingen, TX - Maria Luisa Perez Landeros, age 85, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Windsor Atrium Place.
She was born in Harlingen, TX on January 1, 1935 to Antonio Perez and Maria Espindola Perez. Maria was a lifelong resident of Harlingen and member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. The activities she loved and kept her busy most were playing Bingo and coloring. She also loved to sing.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio Perez and Maria Espindola Perez, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her husband, Justo Landeros Jr., Children, Justo Landeros III (Liz), Martha Landeros, Maria Elva Botello, Oscar Landeros (Enedelia), Anita Landeros, Silvester Eric Torres, Grandchildren, Daniel, Cristina, Andrew Justin Landeros, Clarissa, Priscilla Elizondo, Cynthia Ann Botello, Jennifer, Sara, Oscar Jr., Matthew Joseph Landeros, numerous great grandchildren, Sisters, Bertha Torres (Silvestre), Sofia Perez, Eva Perez and brother Gilbert Perez (Diana). She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
The funeral procession will depart Friday morning at 9:30 am from Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home for a Graveside Service at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.
Honored to be pallbearers will be Gleen Parchmont, Jose Cavazos Jr., Joshua Noel Quiroz, Cristo Salazar, Oscar Landeros Jr. and Matthew Joseph Landeros.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 16, 2020