Harlingen - Harlingen - Maria Luisa Romero of Harlingen entered into rest on July 1, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1927 in Ceuta, Spain to Pedro Carbajal and Manuela Mimoso.
Maria is survived by her loving husband, Ernest Romero; daughter, Lizz Romero; sons, Pedro Romero and John I. (Noemi) Romero; grandchildren, Gabriel, Luisa, Nicolas, and Cristina Romero; numerous other relatives and a host of friends. She was a wonderful woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and was blessed with a beautiful voice and dedicated much of her life to singing professionally.
Visitation will begin Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with a burial to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send monetary contributions to her favorite charity
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 5, 2019