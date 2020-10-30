1/1
Maria Magdalena Betancourt
1948 - 2020
San Benito - Maria Magdalena Betancourt 72, life long resident of San Benito passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband; Jose Betancourt, parents; Fermin and Petra Hernandez, and brother; Robert Hernandez.

She is survived by her children; Jose Betancourt Jr (Samantha), Rolando (Beatriz) Betancourt, Noe (Yadira) Betancourt. 10 grandchildren; Isiah, Leiah, Elijah, Delilah, Noah, Zoe, Aiden, Eliseo, Melanie, and Adam. 7 siblings; Juan Hernandez, Lupe Hernandez, Jose Hernandez, SanJuana Torres, Gloria Hernandez, Socorro Hernandez, and Benita Hernandez.

Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary at Thomae Garza funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Thomae Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas. A burial will follow to the San Benito City Cemetery in San Benito, Texas.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Rosary
07:00 PM
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
OCT
30
Service
05:00 - 09:00 PM
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
OCT
31
Service
10:00 AM
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
OCT
31
Burial
San Benito City Cemetery
