San Benito - Maria Magdalena Betancourt 72, life long resident of San Benito passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Jose Betancourt, parents; Fermin and Petra Hernandez, and brother; Robert Hernandez.
She is survived by her children; Jose Betancourt Jr (Samantha), Rolando (Beatriz) Betancourt, Noe (Yadira) Betancourt. 10 grandchildren; Isiah, Leiah, Elijah, Delilah, Noah, Zoe, Aiden, Eliseo, Melanie, and Adam. 7 siblings; Juan Hernandez, Lupe Hernandez, Jose Hernandez, SanJuana Torres, Gloria Hernandez, Socorro Hernandez, and Benita Hernandez.
Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary at Thomae Garza funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Thomae Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas. A burial will follow to the San Benito City Cemetery in San Benito, Texas.
