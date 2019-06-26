Harlingen - Magdalena "Maggie" Olivo 87, of Harlingen entered into Heaven Sunday, June 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Olivo; brother, Fidel Olivares, Jr.; sisters, Lucila Perez, Teresa Penaflor, Rosie Cantu and Frances Ramos.



Maggie worked at JC Penney for 18 years and for the Harlingen School District for 27 years until her retirement.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving family, 2 sons; Javier and Joel Olivo; granddaughter, Ashley Marie Olivo; great-granddaughter, Kourtney Ashley Mendoza all of Haringen; sister, Tome Contreras of Alamo and brother, Luz Olivares of Grand Prairie, Tx.



Visitation will begin Wednesday at 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.



Maggie's family would like express their sincere thanks to her caregivers, Becky Villarreal and Itsa Garcia and to the staff and nurses with Kindred Hospice for their compassion, care and kindness.