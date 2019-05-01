|
|
La Feria - Maria N. Saldivar, 81 of La Feria, TX entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Ruben Saldivar, a daughter Dora Elia Castaneda and a son Ruben Saldivar, Jr.
She is survived by her sons and daughters Sylvia Jimenez, Esmeralda Marin, Rosa Durham, Maribel Lopez, Emilia Moreno and Juan Carlos Saldivar; 22 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a sister Socorro Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel from 12:00 noon-9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7;00 pm. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park in La Feria, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 1, 2019