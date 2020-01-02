|
|
Weslaco Texas - Maria O. Silva, 88 years old, passed away December 29, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Santa Maria Texas. Maria was born to Marcelino Ortiz and Cornelia Reyes on December 19, 1931. Maria was very active in politics, social programs and educational programs for the Hispanic Community. She was on the Board of Directors of Organizaciones Unidas, Military Highway Water Supply Corp., Su Clinica Familiar and Collegio Jacinto Trevino. She was also a member of Amigos del Valle and various other organizations that serve the poor of the Hispanic community in the Valley. In 1981 she went to Washington D.C. and testified before congress concerning migrant education. The Santa Maria CISD benefitted from her dedicated involvement. The school lunch program and bilingual programs were started due to her involvement. She was a true Champion for the Hispanic community. Never one to do things for personal gain or to be credited for her efforts. Her parents, her husband; Delfino Silva and son Jose Noel Silva precede her in death, also 5 brothers and 1 sister. Surviving her are 4 sons: Frank (Rosa), Juan, Jose Arnoldo and Esteban (Irene); also 3 daughters: Norma S., Alma(Leo)Schultz, and Dalia S.; also a granddaughter she raised: Graciela Silva. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many close friends. Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at Rudy Garza Palms Funeral Home in La Feria Texas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020. Doors will open at 10:00a.m. for a 1:15p.m. departure for a 2:00 p.m. mass at St. Margaret Ann's in Santa Maria Texas. Interment will then follow to Las Ruscias Cemetery in San Benito Texas. Funeral services are under the direction and care of Rudy Garza Funeral Home of La Feria Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 2, 2020