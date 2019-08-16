|
San Benito, Texas - Maria Olga De La Torre was born on July 17, 1943 in San Benito, Texas to Amado and Francisca Bocanegra. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Teodoro Bocanegra, and sister in law Sally Bocanegra.
She is survived by her husband, Luis De La Torre; daughters and sons, Juana Maria (Hector+) Ruiz, Cristoval (Francis) De La Torre, Sylvia (Lionel) Molina, Dora Alicia (Raymundo) Moya, Diana (Arnold) Garza, Veronica (Stevan) Martinez, Linda Luhers, Luis De La Torre, Jr., Eugenio (Erica) De La Torre; 31 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Victor (Christina) Bocanegra, Corina (Reynaldo) Alfaro, Israel (Gloria) Bocanegra, Amado (Gloria) Bocanegra; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation will begin Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:15 pm for a 2:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Helen's Catholic Church and interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 16, 2019