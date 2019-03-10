|
La Feria - Maria P. Posadas, 90 of La Feria,TX entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1928 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Hijinia Mendez Avalos and Crecensio Avalos. She is preceded in death by her husband Jose D. Posadas and her 2 sons Nicolas Posadas and Bernabe Posadas.
Maria is survived by her daughter Elva P. (Eduardo) Munoz; daughter in law Janie Posadas; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel of Palms in La Feria, today, Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm-09:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Eucharistic Service will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stephanie Garcia, Dr. Eugene Nunnery. Dr. Juan Asuaje, Janice Silva, NP., United Home Health, Buena Vida Apartments, La Esperanza Adult Day Care, Windsor Atrium and Kindred Hospice.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 10, 2019