Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
219 S Main St
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Posadas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria P. Posadas


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria P. Posadas Obituary
La Feria - Maria P. Posadas, 90 of La Feria,TX entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1928 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Hijinia Mendez Avalos and Crecensio Avalos. She is preceded in death by her husband Jose D. Posadas and her 2 sons Nicolas Posadas and Bernabe Posadas.

Maria is survived by her daughter Elva P. (Eduardo) Munoz; daughter in law Janie Posadas; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel of Palms in La Feria, today, Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm-09:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Eucharistic Service will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stephanie Garcia, Dr. Eugene Nunnery. Dr. Juan Asuaje, Janice Silva, NP., United Home Health, Buena Vida Apartments, La Esperanza Adult Day Care, Windsor Atrium and Kindred Hospice.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now