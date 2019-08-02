|
|
Harlingen, TX - Maria Ramirez Sauceda, 100, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.
Maria was born on August 2, 1918 in Cenicera Municipio de Mexiquitic SLP, Mexico to Juan Ramirez & Juana (Sabina) Lopez Flores.
She is preceded in death by both her parents; her 1st husband, Felix Salas; her late husband, Cecilio Sauceda; children, Maria Martha Balladarez, Janie "Juanita" Ramirez Salazar; step brothers ,Macario, Rosalio, & Macedonio Hernandez, and step sister, Andrea Ramirez.
Maria is survived by her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, daughter, Maria del Carmen Salas Muniz (Jose Luis Muniz); grandchildren, Jose Balladares Erevia, Jesus Antonio Muniz, & Sabina Isabel Salazar; great grandchildren, Jessica Muniz, Peter Muniz, Eric Muniz, Jesse Muniz, Brandy Rochelle Erevia, Jonathan David Erevia, Malachi Kane Ortega, Andre Romeo and Levi Matias Camacho and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.
Services will begin Saturday, August 3, 2019 with a funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. at Queen of Peace
Catholic Church.
Visitation will follow after the funeral mass at Trinity Funeral Chapel from 3:00 pm until 9:00 p.m. The prayer of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.
Cremation will follow as per Maria's wishes.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 2, 2019