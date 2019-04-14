|
|
Ft. Worth-Harlingen - Maria Ruiz Garcia, 88 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Bartolo Loera; a son Angel Loera; and a sister Estefana Ruiz.
She is survived by her sons and daughters Florenda Arzola, Carmela (Victor) Mata, Maria Castro, Juan Pablo (Adelita) Loera, Jose Luis (Amada) Loera, Manuela Garcia, Atilano (Alejandra)Loera and Francisco Loera; numerous grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren; a brother Bernarbe Ruiz; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm-9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church with burial to follow at Ashland Memorial Park
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 14, 2019