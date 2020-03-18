|
Harlingen - Maria Saldivar Martinez, age 73, went home to be with the Lord Monday March 16, 2020 at Aurora House surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 28, 1946 in Santa Rosa, TX to Oscar Saldivar and Maria Torres Saldivar. She was a loving and devoted wife to her beloved husband the love of her life, Lucio Martinez. She was beautiful lady who never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Maria had a great love and respect for her parents. Her mother's last words she will always be remembered by: "When I die, there will be no tears of sorrow, only tears of joy, because I am now with Jesus and I thank God for the time, He has given me to be with each of you. Unity and Peace in the Family forever, were her mother's instructions at her before her journey to Heaven, which Maria Salidivar Martinez held on to and accomplished.
She is preceded in death by her firstborn, Eduardo Martinez, her parents, Oscar and Maria T. Saldivar and her grandfather, Manuel Saldivar.
She leaves to treasure her beautiful memory her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Lucio R. Martinez, Children, Jesus Martinez (Gayle), Melissa Martinez Rojas (Bobby) and Alberto Martinez (Veronica), 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, Siblings, Chavela Leija (Nicho), Noelia Ballin (Frank), Margarita Ballin, Corina Rodriguez (Nacho), Ofelia Casarez, Jose Saldivar (Lisa), Leticia Saldivar, Gilberto Saldivar (Sandra), Onesima Quiroga (Rick). She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Powerhouse Church, 119 N 1st Street, Harlingen with prayer services to begin at 7:00 pm Wednesday evening. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Powerhouse Church with Pastor Marilanda Verdin Torres officiating. Interment will follow to Heavenly Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bobby Ray Rojas Jr., Christopher Martinez, Jesus "Jesse" Jr. Martinez, Ramiro Martinez, David Martinez and Joe Saldivar.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 18, 2020