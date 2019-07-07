Harlingen - Maria S. Bigelow 62, of Harlingen passed away peacefully July 2, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center after a long battle with a blood infection and multiple year struggle with Parkinson's.



Upon graduating from Donna High School she joined the Air Force and honorably served her country. Maria had the opportunity to travel the world and while in the military met her husband.



After returning home she worked for General Dynamics and for the Attorney General at the local Child Support Branch for more than a decade doing everything she could for the families in need. She was a proud airman and proud civil servant.



Being the oldest of 8, she loved her family very much, she was a devoted wife and loving mother.



Maria is survived by her loving husband, James Bigelow and daughter, Samantha Bigelow, parents, Frank and Lidia Cavazos, and 3 sisters and 2 brothers.



Visitation will begin Sunday, from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Rio Grande State Veteran's Cemetery in Mission with Military Honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post #205.



In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to No Kid Hungry, The RGV Food Bank or the Harlingen Humane Society.



Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 7, 2019