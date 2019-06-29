Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Maria Valdez
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Maria Valdez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Teresa "Terry" (Jaramillo) Valdez


1957 - 2019
Maria Teresa "Terry" (Jaramillo) Valdez Obituary
Harlingen - Maria Teresa Valdez, born on May 10, 1957 in Brownsville, TX to Francisco and Luciana Jaramillo was called home on June 27, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her Mother, Father, and older brother Jose D. Jaramillo.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ernesto Valdez Jr., her four children, Alberto Valdez, Erica Valdez (Coral Valdez), Joshua Valdez (Ida Valdez) and Ester Yvette Valdez. Her grandchildren, Kaylah R. Valdez, Joshua A. Valdez, Judah A. Valdez, Ricardo Garza, Zarah Garza, Aileen Olivia, one great granddaughter, Avyana N. Valdez, her loving pets along with devoted siblings, in laws and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a service of prayer to begin at 7 pm in the evening. Chapel Service will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 10 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, Harlingen.

Honored to be her pallbearers will be Alberto Valdez, Joshua Valdez, Joseph G. Carmona II, Jaime L. Carmona, Daniel Mares Jr. and Isaac Melchor.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 29, 2019
