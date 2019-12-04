|
|
San Benito - Maria V. Pena 91 passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Wylie, Texas. She was born on April 26, 1928 in Lyford, Texas to Matias & Estella Goana Vega.
Maria enjoyed shopping, making tortillas, making people laugh and loved dressing up at Halloween.
Her husband Ramon Pena preceded Maria in death.
Left to cherish her memory will be her children: Antonio (Elvira), Delia (Simon) Fonseca, Oralia, Benito, Jose Ramon (Celia), Maria Luisa, Juan M. (Gracie), Guadalupe (Jackie), Frances, and Elvira. 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Simon Fonseca Jr., Raymond Pena, Michael Pena, Joey Pena, Ben Pena, Jr, and Tony Pena, Jr.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 4, 2019