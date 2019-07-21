Plano, TX - Marian Bridgette Mackie was 88 and living in Plano, Texas when she passed away but had lived in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Port Isabel, Mission, McAllen, Pharr and Dallas, Texas. She passed away at Carrera Skilled Nursing Facility in Plano, Texas from natural causes on Saturday, July 13, 2019.



Marian was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on July 31, 1930 to John J Higgins and Elizabeth Pamadit. She married Frank D. Mackie on July 4, 1952. Frank passed away from heart issues on March 3, 2000.



She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



Marian enjoyed playing tennis and fishing as well as home exercise. In fact, she was strong enough at one time to do "one armed push-ups", which Frank jokingly told her to do for the bishop, who was visiting them at one time!



She was a fervent orthodox Catholic, and imparted that love of the faith to her children, grandchildren, and students. She was an avid educator, especially the subjects of faith and history.



Marian is survived by her nine children and their spouses: Eugene and Carol Mackie, Kurt and Jeanne Mackie, Mark and Sandy Mackie, Jeff and Glenda Mackie, Rory and Theresa Mackie, Nick and Kristi Mackie, Stephanie and Udo Graf, Jennifer and Mario Garza, Eric and Sharon Mackie; 46 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by beloved husband of 47 years, Frank Mackie.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm. to 7:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.



Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr, Texas with Father Jose as celebrant. Graveside services at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, following the funeral.



May send donations to Catholic Charities in lieu of flowers.



Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 21, 2019