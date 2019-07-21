Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Mackie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Bridgette Mackie


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Bridgette Mackie Obituary
Plano, TX - Marian Bridgette Mackie was 88 and living in Plano, Texas when she passed away but had lived in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Port Isabel, Mission, McAllen, Pharr and Dallas, Texas. She passed away at Carrera Skilled Nursing Facility in Plano, Texas from natural causes on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Marian was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on July 31, 1930 to John J Higgins and Elizabeth Pamadit. She married Frank D. Mackie on July 4, 1952. Frank passed away from heart issues on March 3, 2000.

She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Marian enjoyed playing tennis and fishing as well as home exercise. In fact, she was strong enough at one time to do "one armed push-ups", which Frank jokingly told her to do for the bishop, who was visiting them at one time!

She was a fervent orthodox Catholic, and imparted that love of the faith to her children, grandchildren, and students. She was an avid educator, especially the subjects of faith and history.

Marian is survived by her nine children and their spouses: Eugene and Carol Mackie, Kurt and Jeanne Mackie, Mark and Sandy Mackie, Jeff and Glenda Mackie, Rory and Theresa Mackie, Nick and Kristi Mackie, Stephanie and Udo Graf, Jennifer and Mario Garza, Eric and Sharon Mackie; 46 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by beloved husband of 47 years, Frank Mackie.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm. to 7:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr, Texas with Father Jose as celebrant. Graveside services at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, following the funeral.

May send donations to Catholic Charities in lieu of flowers.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now