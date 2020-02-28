Home

Marian Frances Austin


1927 - 2020
Marian Frances Austin Obituary
Edna - Marian Frances Austin, of Edna, Texas, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in Harlingen, Texas, on February 2, 1927, to the late Paul Grady Greenwood and Marion Greenleaf Paul.

Marian was a graduate of Baylor University with a bachelor and master degrees. She loved working with children as a speech and language pathologist in Belton I.S.D. for 20 years. She loved people. Marian was a member of the First Baptist Church of Edna.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Susan Harrison and her husband Bill Harrison; grandchildren: Paul, Rachel, Dan, and Anna Beth Harrison; and son-in-law, Steven G. Long.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ted L. Austin, and her daughter Sharon Austin Long.

Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.

www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 28, 2020
