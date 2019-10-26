|
Harlingen, TX - Marian Joyce (Knudson) Kirkland, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019, secure in her total trust in God. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Harlingen. Marian was born in Oak Park, Illinois on February 17, 1926, the daughter of Harry and Lulian Knudson. She graduated from Oak Park High School and William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, where she majored in music. She was inducted into the Phi Beta National Music Sorority. She then attended Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. There she joined the Alpha Phi sorority in 1947 and remained a devoted member for 72 years until her death.
Marian was a wonderful pianist but an even more wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was absolutely devoted to and proud of her family and shared with them her awesome love of the United States of America. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Harry (Bud) Knudson, Jr.
She is survived by her three children: Kelly J. Kirkland, Ann Hollis (Kirkland) Lozada and her husband, Guido, and Amy Dawn (Kirkland) Harrington and her husband, John; her seven grandchildren: Matthew Kirkland Garcia, Andrew Michael Garcia, Mia Kristen Lozada, Kristen Dawn Lozada Morgan, Kirkland Nestor Lozada, Yale Jonathan Kirkland, and Alexandria Lisa Kirkland Cornell; her seven great-grandchildren: Mason Andrew Garcia, Charlotte Marian Garcia, Charlotte Dawn Morgan, Colby Ann Morgan, Wesley Kai Lozada, and twin Lozada boys in utero; and her brother's wife, Sallye Knudson.
Marian was compassion, kindness, and love. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the St. Alban's Episcopal Day School Scholarship Fund, 1417 East Austin Avenue, Harlingen, TX 78550 or the Tip of Tex K9 Rescue, 20578 FM 507 North, Harlingen, TX 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 26, 2019