|
|
Laguna Vista - Visitation hours will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home with the family present.
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Meschi, Dan Smith, James Herrera, Russell Morris, Omar Martinez, and Adelaido Sanchez, Jr.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her honor.
You are invited to share a memory or sign the guestbook at www.buckashcraft.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 12, 2019