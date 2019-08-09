Home

Marilyn McCarty


1934 - 2019
Marilyn McCarty Obituary
Marilyn Annette McCarty, 85 of Vidor died Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont. A native of Dallas, Texas, she was a longtime resident of Harlingen, Texas, before moving to Vidor 6 years ago. Marilyn was a homemaker and loved being with her family, especially when they were all together. She enjoyed the dog races and sitting on her porch and visiting with neighbors. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park in Harlingen, TX. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Don McCarty. She is survived by her sons Bret McCarty and his wife Norma of San Antonio, TX, Brian McCarty and his wife Melony of Mansfield, LA, Darren McCarty and his wife Karen of New Braunfels, TX, Dean McCarty and his wife Samantha of Vidor, TX, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 9, 2019
