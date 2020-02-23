|
|
La Feria/ El Paso - On February 17th, 2020 Marina Gonzales Rocha passed away peacefully in El Paso, TX. Marina was born in La Feria on July 10th, 1943 to Celia Barron Vega, daughter of Prospero Vega and Demetria Barron. Her father was Martin Gonzales. For reasons still unknown, Celia disappeared from Marina when she was very young.
Marina was left to Salvador Barron and his first wife Juanita Castillo. Marina was raised alongside her second cousins, Eva and Daniel Barron of Harlingen. Marina met and married Mateo Rocha in 1958. They had two children, Janie and Matt, before leaving the valley in 1961 when Mateo's National Guard unit was activated.
They would have three more children: Norma, Edna, and Roberto. After 22 years of service in the Army, the Rochas retired in El Paso, TX in 1982.
Mateo and Marina returned often to the valley they both loved. Upon Juanita Barron's death in 1999, Marina began to yearn for answers regarding her own mother. By finding her godmother Josefa Zarate in Michigan, Marina was provided pictures of Celia and her sisters: Guadalupe Vega Garcia and Dolores Vega Noyola.
Unfortunately, Marina died without the closure she searched for. She was stricken with dementia in her late fifties and lost her beloved Mateo in 2007. She spent the last 10 years bedridden and not able to speak. She will be missed and forever remembered by her five adult children and three grandchildren all of El Paso.
Any information will bring great comfort to Marina's surviving family. Contact [email protected]
