Marina Rubio Rodriguez


1957 - 2020
Marina Rubio Rodriguez Obituary
Harlingen - Marina Rubio Rodriguez 62, entered into rest January 28, 2020. Marina is preceded in death by her parents; Narciso and Marina Rubio; grandson, Jobe Lamas, Jr. and a brother and 2 sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Marina Rodriguez; 3 grandsons; a great-granddaughter and La Familia Rubio.

Marina was a parishioner of Queen of Peace Church and a member of Las Guadalupanas.

Visitation will begin Friday at 12:00 noon until 9:00 PM and a holy rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 11:30 AM for a 12:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Mont Meta Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 30, 2020
