Harlingen - Martha Marie (Mickey) Schneider, age 64, passed away in peace with family at her side on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas.



She was born August 23, 1954 in Geneva, New York and relocated to the Rio Grande Valley in the 1970s. Along with her son, Raymond, Mickey established her home in Mercedes, Texas, and began working at Progresso Co-Op Gin and later Magic Valley Electric Co-Op. She later had two daughters, Jessica and Tiffany. In 2002 Mickey married her loving husband, Michael H. Schneider. Together they enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling the country. Mickey enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren; baking, school activities, and taking small excursions were just some of the activities she enjoyed with them.



Mickey is preceded in death by both of her parents, two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her husband, Michael H. Schneider; one son, Raymond (Marisol); two daughters, Jessica and Tiffany; one step-daughter, Michele; three grandchildren, Matthew Gary, Kathleen Marie, and Dakota Hope; and five brothers and sisters.



Keeping with Mickey's love for animals, the family asks in lieu of flowers donations be sent to any local animal shelter. No public service will be held. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 30, 2019