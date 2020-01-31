Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Martin Yzaguirre
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Martin A. Yzaguirre


1926 - 2020
Martin A. Yzaguirre Obituary
Harlingen - On Tuesday, January 28, 2020 Martin A. Yzaguirre, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 93. Martin was born in San Benito, TX to Luis and San Juana Yzaguirre. At the age of 17 Martin enlisted to the U.S. Army where he proudly and valiantly fought in WW2 and the Korean War.

A true American Hero, Martin was inducted to the U.S. Army on October 1943 where he reached the rank of Tech 5th Corporal. He fought in the South Pacific under General Douglas MacArthur against Japan and was in France, Austria, Berlin, Vienna, and Germany where he served under General Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was extremely proud of the service to his country and always expressed his passion for all those who served. Although not much is yet known of all his life in the army, it is known that he received the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon. When Martin returned to civilian life he proudly began working for Kauffman Farms for 22 years and for Rio Grande Equipment- Ulhorn Family for 38 years. Martin was a loving farther who will be greatly missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Martha Yzaguirre and children Martha, Mario, and Rosalinda. He is survived by his children Mary, Martin, Luisa, Minerva, Alicia, Candelario, Isabel, Modesto, Cristina, Gerardo, and Gracie. Also numerous grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren.

Services being held under the care of the Trinity Funeral homes on Friday 1/31 with visitation to begin at 1 pm until 9 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7 pm Friday evening. On Saturday February 1, 2020 Chapel Service will be held at 2:00 pm at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home with Deacon Catarino Villanueva as celebrant. Interment will follow at Las Rusias Cemetery, Los Indios with full military honors under the auspices of American Legion Post 205 and Post 2410.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 31, 2020
