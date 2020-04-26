|
|
Harlingen - Martin Lugo Cariaga Jr., 76, of Harlingen, TX peacefully entered into eternal rest at his home on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born to Martin and Lidia Lugo Cariaga on October 28, 1943 in Lozano, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lupita Ratliff, Edelmira West and brother Jesus Cariaga Sr. and two grandchildren, Jacob I. Garcia and Isabella T. Martinez.
Martin is survived by his siblings Alfredo Cariaga Sr of Houston,TX and Janie Cariaga-Felix of Riverside, CA. Recently celebrating 53 years of marriage, Martin leaves behind his loving wife, Maria Teresa Villarreal Cariaga and six children Alberto (Leticia) Cariaga, Armando (Jacqueline) Cariaga, Arturo (Nora) Cariaga, Alma (Guadalupe) Teran Jr., Anna Cariaga and Angela Cariaga. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A hardworking, humble man, Martin was rarely seen without his cigar and smile. Very skilled in carpentry and concrete he dedicated over 48 years to his trade. Quite literally working to his last days, he instilled this same work ethic in each of his children.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kotta and the hospice staff for their support and care. A special thank you to Fr. Bob Charlton and Deacon Benigno Palacios of Queen of Peace Catholic Church for their prayers and words of comfort.
Visitation will begin Monday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Due to current Cameron County restrictions on gatherings, visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time in the funeral home. Each person is required to wear a facial covering. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mont Meta Cemetery.
Honored to be pallbearers are Alberto Cariaga, Armando Cariaga, Arturo Cariaga, Arturo Cariaga Jr, Aaron Martin Cariaga and Eloy Guadalupe Teran. Honorary pallbearers are Guadalupe Teran, Jr., Omar Eleazar Teran and Jesus Cariaga Jr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 26, 2020