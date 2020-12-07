Harlingen, TX - Martin Leija, age 56, went home to be with the Lord Friday December 4, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 23, 1964 in Mercedes, TX, son to Santos Garcia Leija and Esperanza Uvalle Leija. He was raised in the La Feria/Harlingen area and loved to work on the farm. He had a great sense of humor always making you laugh and always the life of the party. Martin also enjoyed gambling, especially playing the Texas lotto. Mr. Leija loved spending time with his family and loved to cook and bake for them.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Esperanza Leija, a brother, Santos Leija Jr., sister, Diana Leija Arriaga, his paternal grandparents, Pedro and Angela Leija and uncle, Arnold Leija.
He leaves to treasure his wonderful memory his one and only daughter, Sonia Lee Leija, companion, Enelee Leija Zamora, his parents, Santos and Dora Leija, his siblings, Javier (Hilda) Leija, Mariana Leija, Freddy Leija, Cipriana Anguiano, Salomon Leija (Leslie), Irma Reyes (Charlie), Leroy (Norma) Leija and Elias Leija. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening. Viewing will continue on Wednesday December 9, 2020 until 10:00 am Chapel Service will commence with Brother Luis Cavazos of Iglesia Apostolica de la Fe Cristo Jesus officiating. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be his brothers and brother in law, Javier Leija, Leroy Leija, Freddy Leija, Carlos Reyes, Salomon Leija, and Carlos Maldonado.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.www.trinityfunerals.com