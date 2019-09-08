Home

Martin R. Hernandez


1920 - 2019
Martin R. Hernandez Obituary
Harlingen - Martin R. Hernandez, 99 was called home on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Windsor Atrium Rehabilitation Center in Harlingen, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Guadalupe Hernandez, his parents, Juan Hernandez and Ponciana Rivera, his sisters Teresa Hernandez, Dominga Hernandez, and Estella Hernandez; his brothers Margarito Hernandez, Cayetano Hernandez, and Santos Hernandez.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory Carlos and Eva Verduzco, Lori Ann Verduzco, Lisa Ann Verduzco, Mallory Jimmons and other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin Monday September 9, 2019 at 1 PM to 9 PM with a rosary at 7 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home. A mass will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 10:00 AM with an interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers are Andy Rodriguez, Carlos Rodriguez, Alfredo Garcia Jr., Jacob and Marcus Torres, and Rene Verduzco Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are Joe Frank Noyola and Joe Frank Noyola Jr.

Our sincere thanks go to Sylvia Trevino, his longtime provider; Windsor Atrium Rehabilitation Center, and Greater Valley Hospice.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 8, 2019
