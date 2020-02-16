Home

Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
First Christian Church
Harlingen, TX
Marvin Henry Payton Jr.


1948 - 2020
Marvin Henry Payton Jr. Obituary
Harlingen - Marvin Henry Payton, Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on February 13, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Marvin was born on February 2, 1948, to Marvin Henry Sr. and Thelma Payton in Harlingen, Texas, where he was a lifelong resident, graduating from Harlingen High School. He served in the United States Navy in active and reserve duty during the Vietnam War era. Following his military service, he was employed by Central Power and Light and later opened Clean City Cleaners in Harlingen in 1980.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Yvonne Payton; his children Scott Payton (Laura) and Steven Payton, Lindsey Nunez (Luis) and Derrick Wolter; brother Daniel Payton (Kathy) and sister Nora Payton Reynolds; grandchildren, Kyle Bonde, Katie Payton, Carolyn Miranda, Nathan Miranda, Treston Nunez, Tyler Nunez, Liam Payton, Ali Payton; great-granddaughter Ariel and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents Marvin Sr. and Thelma Payton, and his newborn son Rusty Payton.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Harlingen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Marvin to the .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 16, 2020
