|
|
Harlingen - Marvin William Emsley Jr. was born December 12, 1937 in Rochester, New York to Marvin W. Emsley, Sr. and Ruth C. Kennedy. He lost his lengthy battle with cancer July 29, 2019. He moved to Miami, Florida in 1949 with his family and to Harlingen, Texas in 1971 to work for Spartan Aviation. Marvin retired from United Launch Alliance after 25 years.
He is survived by his wife Judy, son Marvin W. Emsley III, daughters Sherry Cook (Andy) of Newberry, Florida, Kim Emsley and Kathleen M. Wiesman of Harlingen, Matthew Proske of San Antonio, and his loving sister, Betty Jane Evans (Gale) of Crawfordville, Florida. Marvin was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served over seas during the Cold War patrolling the Iron Curtain near Frankfurt, Germany.
Marvin was a loving man who enjoyed caring for his furry and feathered pets, riding his motorcycles, crafting fine silver jewelry, and visiting with his many friends. He will be forever missed. The family wishes to thank Dr. Todd Shenkenberg and his staff for almost twenty years of medical care and to the nurses and aides of Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care in his time of need.
A memorial service will be held 6 - 9 P.M. Saturday August 3 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26875 White Ranch Road, La Feria, TX. Because of his love and compassion for his animal companions donations may be made to Harlingen Humane Society of Harlingen in lieu of flowers.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 2, 2019