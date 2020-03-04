Home

Grimes Funeral Chapels
728 Jefferson Street
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 257-4544
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
14889 Old Bandera Rd
Helotes , TX
View Map
Mary Alice Shafer


1921 - 2020
Mary Alice Shafer Obituary
Helotes - Mary Alice Shafer, 98, accepted the invitation to be the guest of honor at a homecoming bash hosted by God and an angel reception committee on February 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Jim" Shafer, as well as her parents and all her siblings.

She lived in Raymondville, Texas for many years and was a teacher's aide at Pittman Elementary School. She was loved by the children, teachers, and principal alike.

She also attended First Baptist Church in Raymondville along with the rest of her family. On any given morning you would find her with a hot cup of coffee, her Bible, and a devotional. Mary Alice loved the Lord first, then her family and friends.

Her beautiful life will be celebrated by her friends and kids, Barbara French, Bill Shafer, and granddaughter Eliza, at a funeral service at First Baptist Church, 14889 Old Bandera Rd., at 10 am in Helotes on March 10. Then she will join her love, Jim, at Ft. Sam Houston in a graveside ceremony at 1 pm.

Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 4, 2020
