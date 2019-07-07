Fort Worth - Maria del Rosario Alvarez Duenas (Mary Duenas) - Fort Worth - age 70, went home to the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019 surrounded by her family in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born August 10, 1948 to Martin Y. and Maria Aguirre Alvarez. Mary was always on the go. She worked full time and retired from the telephone company in Dallas, Texas.



Mary loved to shop for antiques and make quilts for all her loved ones. Mary was also blessed to have traveled all over the world.



Mary is survived by her husband, Antonio B. Duenas, her children Michael Anthony Duenas, Melissa Anne Duenas, Patricia A. Duenas, grandchildren Ashley Nicole Goodwin, Mike Martinez V and Madison Lydia Forti. She is also survived by her sister Dominga Alvarez Barrera (Erasmo), and her in-laws Leonila Alvarez, Javier Diaz, Victoria Alvarez, William Surina, Hector Mancillas and her uncle Adolfo Alvarez (Lupita) and aunt Julia Alvarez. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was preceded in death by her father and mother, Martin Y. and Maria A. Alvarez, her brothers Jose A. Alvarez and Pedro A. Alvarez, and her sisters Sara Diaz, Carmen Surina, Marta Mancillas and Elva Silva (Everardo).



The family would like to thank all the family and friends for the help and support during her illness. A private service with children and grandchildren was held in Fort Worth, Texas.