Harlingen - Mary Ann Kerschmann, age 84, of Harlingen, Texas passed away surrounded by her family on February 12, 2020 after a brief and courageous battle with bone cancer.
Mary was born April 27, 1935 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Lee and Helen (Egge) Branson. Her mother later married beloved step-father, Russell Goembel in 1957.
Mary will be deeply missed by her devoted husband, Gordon. She is survived by their children: Jacquelene Jones Engle (Tim), Sioux City, IA; Elizabeth Jones Bond (Richard), Dakota Dunes, SD; David Jones (Kris), Sioux City, IA; Tammalynn Jones Keney (David), Bloomington IL; and Kimberly Kerschmann Wheeler (Ken), Pleasant Hill, MO; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.
Services for Mary are at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. A reception following the service at Palm Gardens Retirement Community Hall, 3401 W. Business 83, Harlingen, TX. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 16, 2020