Harlingen - Ms. Mary Castaneda, born November 14, 1936 entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2019 at the age of 82. Ms. Castaneda is preceded in death by her parents Rodolfo and Guadalupe Castaneda, her daughter Deborah, brothers Jose, Jesus and sister JoAnne.



She is survived by her daughters Brenda Lee (Joe), Wanda, and Natasha Nicole (Ashley). Grandmother of 7 she loved with all her heart and were her lifeline, Savana Jo, Eric Lee, Karina Crixell, Damien Asher, Lionel, Beatriz Patricia, and Lilly Marie. Siblings Elida, Gloria, Max and Rodolfo (Jr). Ms. Mary Castaneda was amazing, loving, caring, giving grandmother who lived life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by her immediate family and never forgotten in our memories and she lives on in her grandchildren that share some of her traits. Ms. Mary worked with Luby's Cafeteria and retired after 25 years and passed on many of her cooking skills to her grandchildren.



A mass will be scheduled at a later date and notification sent out. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 28, 2019