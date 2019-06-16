|
Katy, Texas - Mary Esther Broadfoot Parsons was born to Thomas Marcellus (T.M.) Broadfoot & Joie Dee Williams Broadfoot on June 5, 1928, Mary was the baby of the family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother (Andrew Thomas) and two sisters (Adie Olna Virginia & Emma Ruth). Mary died on June 5, 2019, 91 years to the day from her birth.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Hall Harms, Mickie Parsons Warriner (Paul), and Georgia Kay Robinett; six grandchildren - Zachary Benjamin Hall, Amy Hall Vienneau (Andy), Michelle Robinett Daniel, Susan Robinett Guest (Cody), Katharyn Warriner Taylor (John) and Allison Warriner Dean (Shay); as well as eight great-grandchildren and MANY dear friends around the entire United States.
A memorial service for Mary will be held at the Katy church of Christ on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the morning. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either Bandina Christian Camp (Cecil Hutson Session) 320 Bandina Ranch Road Bandera Texas 78003 or Medina Children's Home 21300 State Hwy 16N Medina Texas 78055.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 16, 2019