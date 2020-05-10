Mary Frances Vasquez
1942 - 2020
Harlingen - Mary Frances Vasquez, our beloved mother, best friend, and sibling, joined our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

A Catholic by faith, Mary loved Jesus and spent her career serving others as a nurse. A striking woman, Mary will be remembered for her sharp mind, obsession with home decor and an unconditional ally to everyone she loved.

Mary is survived by her husband, Robert Vasquez, her children, Robert Vasquez, Jr., David R. Vasquez and Jennifer Colten, 4 grandchildren, Rudy Cavazos, Israel Vasquez, Sarah Cano Vasquez and Camille R. Vasquez, great grandchild, Mason Cavazos, brothers and sisters, Lee Villarreal, Jr., Fela Jones, Dianna Villareal and Ray Villarreal. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Letti Cavazos and brother, Robert Villarreal.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
