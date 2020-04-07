|
Bayview, Texas - Mary Janel Parker,83, passed away peacefully at her home in Bayview, on April 1, 2020, private graveside services were held on Monday April 6, 2020.
A native of Rio Hondo, Texas. Mrs. Parker was born on April 24, 1936. She is proceeded in death by her husband Carl (Bud) Parker, son John Dallas Parker, her parents Bill and Elizabeth Walters and a brother James L Walters. She is survived by 4 children Beverly (Mike) Meyn of Los Fresnos, Les (Sara) Parker of Harlingen, Linda (Tony) Swartz of Dickenson and Joyce Lamon of Combes. In addition to her children Mrs. Parker is survived by 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to family of Mary Janel Walters Parker at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 7, 2020