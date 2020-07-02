Harlingen - Mary Louise Garcia-Zapata, 63, of Harlingen, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020.Mary Louise was born at Dolly Vinsant Hospital in San Benito, TX to Jesse H. Garcia & Elia C. Garcia on October 24, 1956. She graduated from Harlingen High School in 1975. She currently was working at H-E-B on Commerce in Harlingen and was working part time for Mr. & Mrs. Ogdee. She was also a long time employee at Dillard's Harlingen, Texas State Bank & BBVA. During this time, she made so many lifelong friends and touched the lives of so many people. One of her loves in life was the love she had for animals. She took in many lost little souls who needed love and to be cared for.On top of being a hard worker, she was an exceptional mother who tirelessly made sacrifices her whole life to ensure her three children had everything they needed to be successful and mold them into the people they are today and beyond.Mary Louise is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse H. Garcia & Elia C. Garcia. Her companion for over 20 years, Dr. Parvis GhavamiMary Louise is survived by her daughters Christine Louise Zapata (Rosendo), Crystal Marie Zapata (John) & her son Javier Daniel Zapata. Her brother Jesse H. Garcia Jr. (Marisa). Along with her companions son, Reza GhavamiThe family of Mary Louise Garcia-Zapata would like to extend their sincere thanks to all who showed their love and support during this extremely difficult time.